US Congressman Francis Rooney
US Congressman Francis Rooney

We should support India in continued fight against terror: US congressman Francis Rooney

ANI | Updated: Nov 22, 2019 06:59 IST

Washington DC [USA], Nov 22 (ANI): Calling India an important ally and a critical trading partner of the United States, Congressman Francis Rooney has said that Washington should support India in its continued fight against terrorism as well as in countering other geopolitical and regional threats faced by the country.
Speaking on the house floor days after meeting Indian Ambassador to the US Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Rooney said, "India faces many regional and geopolitical threats. Islamic insurgents are a constant threat, spreading terror throughout Jammu and Kashmir and elsewhere in India. We should support the government in Delhi in the continued fight against terror."
"India also faces an increasingly aggressive and assertive China that continues to export its malign influence throughout the Indo-Pacific region. China's behavior is destabilizing India's near-abroad, saddling its neighbors with unpayable debts, as was the case with the port project in Hambantota, Sri Lanka. India is also on constant alert with a hostile and unstable nuclear-armed state to their West--Pakistan," he added.
Rooney said that Washington must continue working towards strengthening its trade relationship with India, increasing bilateral foreign direct investment, and consider the negotiation of a free trade agreement.
"We must continue working together to confront dangers abroad, strengthen our economic relationship, and advance the cause of freedom and democracy around the world," he said. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 06:18 IST

Trump lashes out at Iran over internet shutdown

Washington DC [USA], Nov 22 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump on Thursday lashed out at Iran for blocking the internet to cover up the "tremendous violence" in the country during the anti-government protests.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 05:47 IST

CPEC not an aid to Pak but form of financing ensuring guaranteed...

Washington DC [USA], Nov 22 (ANI): US Acting Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs Alice Wells on Thursday deemed China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) a form of financing ensuring guaranteed profits for Chinese state-owned enterprises, and pointed out that the multi-billion dollar

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 03:34 IST

Netanyahu calls corruption charges against him 'attempted coup'

Jerusalem [Israel], Nov 22 (ANI): Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday rejected his indictment on a series of corruption charges and accused the prosecutors of staging an attempted coup.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 02:53 IST

US: Michael Bloomberg files paperwork for presidential run

Washington DC [USA], Nov 22 (ANI): Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg filed paperwork with US Federal Election Commission on Thursday to run for President as a Democrat in the 2020 elections.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 02:52 IST

4 Indian-origin lawmakers inducted into Trudeau's new Cabinet

Ottawa [Canada], Nov 22 (ANI): Four Indian-origin lawmakers, including a Hindu woman, are among the 36 ministers inducted into Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's new Cabinet.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 02:41 IST

16 found alive inside sealed lorry trailer on Ireland bound ferry

Dublin [Ireland], Nov 22 (ANI): Sixteen men were found alive inside a sealed lorry trailer heading towards Ireland from France on a ferry, Irish media reported on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 00:48 IST

Imran Khan, Trump discuss Afghan peace process, other regional...

Islamabad [Pakistan] Nov 22 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan held a telephonic conversation with United States President Donald Trump on Thursday night during which the former re-affirmed Islamabad's commitment to the advancement of Afghan peace and reconciliation process for a peaceful and s

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 22:48 IST

Israeli PM Netanyahu indicted on corruption charges

Tel Aviv [Israel], Nov 21 (ANI): Israel's attorney general on Thursday indicted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for bribery, fraud and breach of trust.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 22:15 IST

China warns US of 'counter measures' if Trump signs Bills...

Beijing [China], Nov 21 (ANI): China has called upon US President Donald Trump to veto the legislation aimed at supporting Hong Kong's pro-democracy protest movement, warning that it will retaliate with counter-measures if the Congress-backed bills become law.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 21:55 IST

Imran Khan asks his party 'not to worry' in foreign funding case

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 21 (ANI): After the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) ordered hearing of the foreign funding case against the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on a daily basis, Prime Minister Imran Khan assured his party leaders not to worry about the case.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 20:12 IST

Neglected tropical diseases leave victims liable to families, says expert

Abu Dhabi [UAE], Nov 21 (ANI): Neglected tropical diseases (NTDs), such as intestinal worms in children, river blindness and glaucoma, cause physical disability among the victims and make them liable to their families and societies for the rest of their lives especially in poor countries across the

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 18:54 IST

Awami Action Committee in PoK highlights Pakistan's misrule in...

Gilgit [PoK], Nov 21 (ANI): Leaders of a Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) based party have challenged the Pakistani establishment to form a joint team and access the ground situation in Gilgit-Baltistan where the people for long have been facing the question of their survival for different reasons.

Read More
iocl