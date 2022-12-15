'We want to make Uttar Pradesh a $1-trillion economy': State Finance minister in US

San Francisco [US], December 15 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Khanna on Thursday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has provided a 'stable' government to the people and the state was also the 'best' in India in terms of the prevailing 'law-and-order situation'.

Speaking at a meeting hosted by the Consulate General of India in San Francisco, the minister said his government has introduced 25 sectors to ensure good governance and provide a single-window grievance cell.

Khanna said Yogi Adityanath was elected Uttar Pradesh chief minister for a second time on the weight of his good governance in the first term.

The UP Finance minister further informed that the state had implemented 25 new policies in 25 sectors for 'good governance' and resolving public issues through a 'single-window grievance cell'.

"UP has a stable government and the best law and order situation in the country. Earlier, it was said that UP was weak when it came to ensuring the safety and security of citizens. However, things have improved significantly and the situation now is congenial for investments. Yogi Adityanath was elected chief minister for a second time because of his good governance," Khanna said.

"We have implemented new policies in 25 sectors, which will ensure good governance and resolve all issues through a single-window grievance cell. Uttar Pradesh has a congenial environment for investments," the minister added.

Awanish Awasthi, advisor to Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, tweeted, "San Francisco meeting hosted by the Consul General of India -- great discussion on investment in all major infrastructure sectors."



Earlier, the state delegation, led by Suresh Khanna, held a meeting with e-Kuber Ventures co-founder and managing director Ajay Srivastava.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed investment opportunities in defence, drones and startups, read a post on the official Twitter handle on the UP Investors' Summit.

The UP delegation also met the i-Create founder in New York. The two sides signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in New York to foster startup development in Uttar Pradesh.

The delegation led by Suresh Khanna is on an official visit to New York and San Francisco to attract investments for the state under 'Invest UP', said a press release issued by the UP government on Sunday.

On Wednesday, Khanna said the aim is to make Uttar Pradesh a USD 1 trillion economy.

Addressing the 'New India Growth Engine Programme' under the UP Global Investors Summit, in New York, he further said UP has adequate electricity, security, land and road connectivity to lure investors.

He said the objective was to attract investments worth Rs 10 lakh crores to the state.

"Our exports have increased to Rs 1.56 lakh crore from Rs 88,000 crores. Our economy did well even when the Covid-19 pandemic was at its peak. We want to make Uttar Pradesh a $1-trillion economy," Khanna said. (ANI)

