We will have more impact if we approach China together: Blinken to US allies

Washington DC [US], June 27 (ANI): Noting the challenge posed by a more assertive China, Secretary of State Antony Blinken has called for greater convergence among the United States and its allies to support a free and open system based on established rules-based standards.

In an interview with the Office of the Spokesperson in Paris, Blinken said, "What I've seen, especially these last few weeks, is a convergence with regard to the approach to China and I think we see it the same way."

Over reported difference among the US and its allies on China, the State Secretary said that all US and European countries share a very complicated relationship which cannot be simplified with a single word or a single sentence.

"And what's important, whether it's antagonistic, whether it's competitive, whether it's cooperative, is that we will have a lot more impact when we approach China together than if we act alone," he said.



This statement comes as the joint statement issued at G7, NATO rebuked China for issues pertaining to humans rights violations in Hong Kong and Xinjiang. In recent weeks, US and China have clashed over several issues including the origins of COVID-19 pandemic.

With respect to China, Blinken further added that the goal of the United States is not to hold China back but to support a free and open system that was established after World War Two.

"And I want to be clear on this, our goal is not to hold China back. It is not to establish a policy against China. It is to support a free and open system based on the rules and standards that France and the United States established after WWII, and which have served us well."

Because if we don't have a system where countries act according to the rules, respecting the agreements they have made, the alternative is war, Blinken said.

Blinken is currently on a multination trip to Europe for meetings with top Italian leaders, Pope Francis, Group of 20 leaders, and ministerial-level officials. (ANI)

