We will win: Trump continues to allege voter fraud

Washington [US], November 11 (ANI): Despite several networks projecting US President-elect Joe Biden as the winner of the Presidential elections, President Donald Trump again refused to concede defeat, reiterating that he will win the polls.

Taking to Twitter, Trump again alleged ballot count abuse, without any proof to substantiate his claims.

"WE ARE MAKING BIG PROGRESS. RESULTS START TO COME IN NEXT WEEK. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!... WE WILL WIN!" he tweeted.

In another couple of tweets, the President said: "WATCH FOR MASSIVE BALLOT COUNTING ABUSE AND, JUST LIKE THE EARLY VACCINE, REMEMBER I TOLD YOU SO!... BALLOT COUNTING ABUSE!"

Both the tweets were promptly flagged by the microblogging site, stating that the claims about election fraud were 'disputed'.



"Pennsylvania Party Leadership votes are this week. I hope they pick very tough and smart fighters. We will WIN!!" Trump reiterated in another tweet.

Biden, a former vice president, in his third attempt at the White House, defeated Trump in a closely contested election to become the 46th president of the United States.

The four-decade Washington figure as a senator received around 74 million votes, 4 million more than the President.

Moments after Biden was projected to be the winner of the US presidential elections, Trump refused to concede defeat, saying that the election was "far from over", and promised legal challenges by his re-election campaign.

Trump's campaign has filed several lawsuits to challenge the results in a few battleground states after the president spent months spreading unsubstantiated claims that mail-in ballots could open the election up to fraud, reported The Hill. (ANI)

