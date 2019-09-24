Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher speaking to ANI in New York on Tuesday.
Welcome accorded to PM at 'Howdy Modi' historic: Anupam Kher

ANI | Updated: Sep 24, 2019 14:01 IST

New York (USA), Sept 24 (ANI): The 'Howdy Modi' event was a landmark achievement and its effects were felt both inside and outside India's borders, veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher said on Tuesday.
"Prime Minister Narendra Modi's welcome at the Howdy Modi event was historic, it could never have been imagined. It was not just a 50,000 crowd waiting for him, it was a 50,000 crowd vibrating to the beats of India. And its effect was felt not just in India but in Pakistan too," Kher told ANI here.
India-US relations soared on Sunday as Modi and US President Donald Trump together addressed the Howdy Modi event at Houston. The two leaders echoed similar sentiments on various issues, including terrorism, trade and defence.
On the camaraderie between the two leaders, Kher said, "I can say with surety that the image of India has undergone a makeover in recent times in the USA. The camaraderie between Trump and Modi served as an icing on the cake."
He added, "The timing of the 'Howdy Modi' event just before the United Nations General Assembly was even better." (ANI)

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 14:28 IST

