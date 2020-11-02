What future beholds for US citizens

New Delhi [India], November 2 (ANI): The 2020 US Presidential election is much different from the previous presidential elections owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the relations between the US and China being the key talking points of the election campaigns.

With only two days remaining for the much-awaited 2020 election, US President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden have gone on full-scale attack on each other.

Here is a look at what promises President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden have made to the US citizens for the next four years.

Donald Trump

1. COVID-19: Develop a vaccine by the end Of 2020, return to normal in 2021 and refill stockpiles and prepare for future pandemics

2. Jobs and tax: Will create 10 million new Jobs in 10 Months and cut taxes to boost take-home pay and keep jobs in America

3. China: Promised to "do plenty" with China. Would make the US into a manufacturing superpower and end "our reliance on China once and for all"

4. Energy: Continue Deregulatory Agenda for Energy Independence

5. Healthcare: Lower Healthcare Insurance Premiums, cover all pre-existing conditions, protect social security and medicare, protect veterans and provide world-class healthcare and services



6. Education: Teach American exceptionalism

7. Immigration: Block illegal immigrants from becoming eligible for taxpayer-funded welfare, healthcare, and free college tuition; mandatory deportation for non-citizen gang members; dismantle human trafficking networks; end sanctuary cities to restore our neighborhoods and protect our families; prohibit American companies from replacing US citizens with lower-cost foreign workers; require new immigrants to be able to support themselves financially.

8. Defense: Stop endless wars and bring our troops home, maintain and expand America's unrivalled military strength, wipe out global terrorists who threaten to harm Americans, and build a great cybersecurity defense system and missile defense system.

Joe Biden

1. COVID-19: To Fix Trump's testing-and-tracing fiasco, personal protective equipment (PPE) problems, provide clear, consistent, evidence-based national guidance, plan for the effective, equitable distribution of treatments and vaccines, protect older Americans and others at high risk, implement mask mandates nationwide and rebuild and expand the defenses that Trump has dismantled to predict, prevent, and mitigate pandemic threats, including those coming from China.

2. Jobs and economy: Provide state, local, and tribal governments with the aid they need so educators, firefighters and other essential workers aren't being laid off; extend COVID-19 crisis unemployment insurance to help those who are out of work; provide a comeback package for Main Street businesses and entrepreneurs.

4. China: Force China "to play by the international rule" on trade, treatment of foreign companies and its actions in the South China Sea.

5. Immigration: Modernise America's immigration system, welcome immigrants in our communities, rescind the un-American travel and refugee bans, also referred to as "Muslim bans", reassert America's commitment to asylum-seekers and refugees, tackle the root causes of irregular migration, and implement effective border screening

6. Energy: Build a modern infrastructure, position the US auto industry to win the 21st century with technology invented in America, achieve a Carbon Pollution-Free Power Sector by 2035, make dramatic investments in energy efficiency in buildings, including completing 4 million retrofits and building 1.5 million new affordable homes, pursue a historic investment in clean energy innovation, advance sustainable agriculture and conservation, and secure environmental justice and equitable economy opportunity

7. Gun Violence: Ban the manufacture and sale of assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, regulate the possession of existing assault weapons under the National Firearms Act, Buyback the assault weapons and high-capacity magazines already in our communities, reduce stockpiling of weapons, end the online sale of firearms and ammunition.

8. Indian-American Community: Support the U.S.-India Partnership, Eliminate language barriers for the Indian American Community, Streamline Processing for Religious Worker Visas, address the security needs of Houses of Worship. (ANI)

