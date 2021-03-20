WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram services restored after brief outage

Washington [US], March 20 (ANI): After a brief outage, the services of social media platforms WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram were restored in India and worldwide on Friday.

Many users, including those in India, were unable to access both Instagram and Facebook on Android and iOS. They were greeted with a "couldn't refresh feed" message.

Over 123,000 users have reported issues with Instagram and more than 23,000 users have reported issues with WhatsApp on DownDetector, reported The Verge. The technical glitch took place after 11 pm (IST).

Several users took to microblogging site Twitter and wrote about their problems in accessing Facebook and Instagram, using the hashtag #instagramdown and #facebookdown.

"Is Instagram not-so-insta? Whatsapp turned into WheresApp? Has Facebook turned into face-broke?" said one Twitterati.

Another user wrote: "Whatsapp down for five minutes and all of us be like.... what are we doing in this world."

"Mark Zuckerberg looking at the new hire who unplugged the server to charge his phone," commented another Twitter user.

Meanwhile, one of WhatsApp's main competitors, Signal, informed of high registrations after the outage.

"Signal registrations are through the roof; welcome everyone! Solidarity to the folks working on the WhatsApp outage. People outside of the tech industry will never understand how weird it sounds when someone says that they are "looking forward to some weekend downtime," it tweeted.

Further details regarding the outage are awaited. (ANI)