Whatsapp services resume, running at 100 per cent

Menlo Park (California) [US], October 5 (ANI): Facebook's apps and services including Whatsapp returned to normal operations online on Tuesday.

Whatsapp thanked its users around the world for being patient while the WhatsApp team was trying to restore the application.

Taking to Twitter, Whatsapp said, "We're now back and running at 100%. Thank you to everyone around the world today for your patience while our teams worked diligently to restore WhatsApp. We truly appreciate you and continue to be humbled by how much people and organizations rely on our app every day. "



Whatsapp also appreciated how people and organizations rely on the application every day.

Services of social media platforms like Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram went down globally on Monday.

According to Sputnik, the US led the world in the number of reports for disrupted service of more than 1.7 million, followed by Germany at 1.3 million reports and the Netherlands at 9,15,000 reports.

Monday's outage had left several services under the Facebook corporate umbrella, including Instagram, Whatsapp and Messenger, inaccessible. (ANI)

