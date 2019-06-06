Ivanka Trump, the advisor to the United States President (File photo)
'When does the Trial start' netizens wonder as Ivanka announces she's en route to The Hague

ANI | Updated: Jun 06, 2019 04:06 IST

London [UK], June 6 (ANI): Ivanka Trump inadvertently went viral on Wednesday with a tweet where she announced she was "en route to the Hague!," a city on the west coast of the Netherlands best known for housing the International Criminal Court and the United Nations' International Court of Justice.
"En route to The Hague! #GES2019" Ivanka had tweeted on Wednesday.
The unintentional hilarity of the tweet lies in the fact that to many, The Hague invokes the idea of criminal courts where the likes of Muammar Gaddafi and Joseph Kony were indicted, reports Vogue

Netizens were quick to take the tweet in this light and make hilarious comments.
One Twitter user overlaid jail bars to a picture recently shared by Ivanka where she and her husband Jared Kushner can be seen staring out of the Buckingham palace window. The caption accompanying the picture read, "Good. I hope the trial is swift and justice is served with you and the family behind bars. #CrookedJavanka pic.twitter.com/of3AFk4Rxg

Another user wondered when her trial was set to begin.

"Self awareness level = absolute zero," remarked another user.


The tweet could be called the latest hiccup in the Trumps' diplomatic visit to Europe which is filled with such little incidences. On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump was left puzzled when he failed to recognise a gift he gave to Queen Elizabeth II.
Trump was shown a statue of a horse by the Queen, seeing which he looked a bit puzzled. However, First Lady Melania was quick to point out that the statuette was gifted by Trump to the Queen less than a year ago. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 07:16 IST

