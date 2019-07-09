White House basement flooded as heavy rain hammers Washington

Washington D.C. [USA], July 8 (ANI): Heavy downpour on Monday in Washington caused minor flooding in the basement of the White House.

Water pooled on the floor of the underground area of the West Wing where print, radio and television journalists have a workspace, The Hill reported.

Amtrak, the US National Rail-road Passenger Corporation, has suspended trains travelling to the south of Washington because of "severe weather." It was not clear how long the delays will last, according to The Washington Post.

In addition, parts of the George Washington Parkway were shut down because of high water, but officials with the US Park Police were quoted as saying that no water rescues were necessary. A part of the Constitution Avenue in Northwest Washington was further closed because of high standing water.

The National Weather Service has declared a flash flood emergency for the Washington metro area until 2 p.m. (local time) on Monday, CNN reported.

Extremely heavy rain continues to marooned much of the areas in the District of Columbia.

Storms are also affecting airports, with traffic heading to Reagan National stopped on the ground. Departure delays by more than one hour have been reported.

"Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots," the weather department said.

Meanwhile, the Alexandria Fire Department has responded to five water rescue calls in their jurisdiction, all from people who needed rescuing from their vehicles.

No deaths, injuries, or missing people have been reported yet, according to Alexandria Fire Department Senior Public Information Officer Raytevia Evans. (ANI)

