Washington [US], November 07 (ANI): White House chief of staff, Mark Meadows, has tested positive for coronavirus on Friday, Washington Post reported citing an administration official.



The diagnosis comes a month after President Donald Trump and other members of his family and inner circle tested positive

The White House declined to comment.

On Friday, the US reported a record increase in new coronavirus cases for the third straight day with at least 121,337 new infections. (ANI)