White House concealed Trump's call with foreign leaders in highly classified computer system: Reports

Washington [US], Sept 28 (ANI): Some reconstructed transcripts of "delicate" calls between US President Donald Trump and foreign officials, including with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and Saudi royal family, were concealed by the White House in a highly classified computer system.

The New York Times reported that according to current and former officials the White House concealed the reconstructed transcripts in a highly classified computer system after embarrassing leaks of his conversations.

The revelations come in the wake of a massive controversy over Trump's July phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, wherein he reportedly asked the latter to investigate unsubstantiated allegations of corruption against former US Vice President Joe Biden and his son and other matters that he saw as potentially beneficial to him for political gains.

The practice began after details of Trump's discussions with Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey V Lavrov, got leaked to the media, reported NYT.

The newspaper said the handling of US President's calls with world leaders has come under scrutiny after questions over whether a transcript of a July 25 call with Ukrainian president was "improperly" placed into this computer system.

The development comes on the heels of the resignation of US special envoy to Ukraine, Kurt Volker, on Friday. His resignation came a day after the whistleblower report in connection with Trump-Ukraine scandal was made public.

Quoting sources familiar with the matter, CNN reported that Volker was named in the White House report. (ANI)

