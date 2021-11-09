White House expects Russia to take action based on cybercrime data US shared

Washington [US], November 9 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia has promised to take action based on information Washington would transfer to Moscow on cybercrime, so the latest data on cybercriminals will be a "test" for the dialogue which the two countries have on cybersecurity, Deputy National Security Advisor for Cyber Anne Neuberger said at a briefing on Tuesday.



"We've shared information with the Russians, this will be a test. [They said] that they were committed to act on the information we've shared," she told journalists.

On Monday, the US unsealed indictments against Russian national Yevgeniy Polyanin and Ukrainian national Yaroslav Vasinskyi over their alleged involvement in a July ransomware attack. The FBI has put Polyanin on its wanted list. (ANI/Sputnik)

