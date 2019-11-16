White House releases memo detailing April phone call between Trump, Zelensky

Washington [US], Nov 16 (ANI): The White House has released a memo detailing April phone call between US President Donald Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.

"When you're settled in and ready, I'd like to invite you to the White House. We'll have a lot of things to talk about, but we're with you all the way," CNN quoted Trump saying in the April call.

Sputnik reported the document notes that this is not a verbatim transcript of the discussion and is based on the notes and recollections of the Situation Room Duty officers and NSC policy staff.

The phone call has been at the centrepiece of an impeachment probe against the US President with Dems alleging that Trump misused his power by pressuring the Ukrainian president to investigate corruption claims by former Vice President Joe Biden and his son.

In its report, CNN mentioned that the call contains mostly pleasantries from Trump and Zelensky about the recent Ukrainian election, though there is one notable omission -- US President "never mentions corruption despite an official White House readout distributed at the time saying Trump expressed a commitment to working together to "root out corruption."" (ANI)

