White House to move ahead with immigration executive actions on Tuesday

Washington [US], February 2 (ANI): The White House on Monday (Local time) said that it does not intend to reschedule planned executive actions and remarks on immigration set for tomorrow, despite a delay in confirming the Department of Homeland Security Secretary nominee Alejandro Mayorkas.

"We are certainly hopeful he will be confirmed tomorrow, and we have every intention of moving forward tomorrow with the immigration executive actions that we have discussed here," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said at Monday's press briefing as quoted by CNN.

The Mayorkas confirmation vote was postponed from Monday to Tuesday due to inclement weather.

President Joe Biden is expected to sign executive orders that would address root causes of migration from Central America and rescind Trump-era policies.

CNN further reported that Biden is also expected to create a task force reuniting families that were separated at the US-Mexico border. (ANI)