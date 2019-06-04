White House top economist to leave Trump administration next month

Washington [United States], June 3 (ANI): Kevin Hassett, top economist of the White House">White House, known for shaping the 2017 Republican tax law, will leave the administration shortly, announced President Donald Trump on Sunday.

"Kevin Hassett, who has done such a great job for me and the Administration, will be leaving shortly. His very talented replacement will be named as soon as I get back to the U.S. I want to thank Kevin for all he has done - he is a true friend!," tweeted Trump.

The 57-year-old, who has served as Chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers since September 2017, will leave the White House">White House next month. He was a staunch defender of Trump's policies.

Kevin's departure comes as the United States is dealing with a hostile trade war with Mexico and China.

However, he has clarified that his resignation has nothing to do with the escalating trade conflicts.

"The trade story and the departure story are completely different stories," Kevin told The Washington Post. (ANI)

