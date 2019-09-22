US President Donald Trump departs for Houston on Sunday (Photo/Steve Herman, The Voice of America)
US President Donald Trump departs for Houston on Sunday (Photo/Steve Herman, The Voice of America)

Will be in Houston to be with my friend: Trump ahead of 'Howdy Modi!' event

ANI | Updated: Sep 22, 2019 20:34 IST

Houston (Texas) [USA], Sept 22 (ANI): Will be in Houston to be with my friend, US President Donald Trump tweeted while en route to the mega-event being organised to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Sunday.
"Will be in Houston to be with my friend. Will be a great day in Texas!" Trump tweeted.
The mega-event started off on a spiritual note, with the rendition of Gurbani by community members.
Cultural performances showcasing India's traditional and folk dances, along with a group performance which enthralled the crowd with Rabindra Sangeet. Highlighting the festive vibe of the event, several members of the crowd could be seen dancing in the aisles along with the performers
The first of its kind, the 'Howdy Modi!' event is being held at the massive NRG Stadium here, which has previously hosted the likes of Beyonce and U2.
Spirits ran high as the Indian-American community, right from children to elderly diaspora members, came together to welcome the Prime Minister, with the venue being jam-packed hours before the event's start.
Several attendees wore a customised red and white 'Howdy Modi!' shirt, while several waving Indian flags amidst the ocean of people at the mega event.
The organisers had estimated a turnout of over 50,000 people at the special event, which marked a special moment in the India-US relationship and highlighted the close ties shared by two of the largest democracies in the world.
The event marks the first out of two times Modi and the US President are slated to meet during the Prime Minister's week-long trip to the USA. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 21:52 IST

Houston: Verve of mammoth gathering sums up the mood of Howdy Modi!

Houston [USA], Sept 22 (ANI): Amid euphoric atmosphere, the enthusiastic mammoth gathering of the Indian-American audience is all geared up to watch and listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Howdy Modi! event being organised here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 21:38 IST

Wouldn't be surprised if there's some announcement today by...

Houston (Texas) [USA], Sept 22 (ANI): US Senator John Cornyn on Sunday told ANI here that he would not be surprised if there is "some sort of an announcement today" by US President Donald Trump.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 21:38 IST

'Howdy,Modi!' : Trump looks forward to meeting 'great India...

Washington [US], Sept 22 (ANI): President Donald Trump, who is on his way for the 'Howdy, Modi!' event in Houston, said he "looks forward" to meeting the "great India loving community".

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 21:29 IST

Howdy, Modi!: Kashmiri Pandit community cheers for PM Modi at Houston

Houston (USA), Sep 22 (ANI): The atmosphere is euphoric at the NRG stadium Houston and it seems like every group of India-American's is attempting to outdo each other with the loudest of cheers.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 21:12 IST

Looking forward to meeting you: Modi replies to Trump as both...

Houston (Texas) [USA], Sept 22 (ANI): The close ties shared between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump can already be seen playing out, as both leaders head towards the mega 'Howdy Modi!' event organised by the Texas India Forum here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 20:37 IST

Mega event 'Howdy Modi!' kicks off with Gurbani, variety of Indian dances

Houston [US], Sept 22 (ANI): Amid euphoric atmosphere, the much-anticipated 'Howdy, Modi!' mega-event commenced with a rendition of Gurbani - hymns of Sikh scriptures - on Sunday at Houston's NRG stadium.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 20:36 IST

PoK: People protest in Gilgit Baltistan against Pak decision to...

Ghanche [PoK], Sept 22 (ANI): A mass protest took place in the Ghanche district of Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) against the Islamabad's decision of leasing the pasture land of Gilgit Baltistan to China for mining.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 19:46 IST

Houston: Amid euphoric atmosphere, thousands await PM Modi's...

Houston (USA), Sept 22 (ANI): Reverberating with the chants of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and praises for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Houston's NRG stadium is all jam-packed with enthusiastic India-American's as the audience waits for the arrival of Prime Minister Modi and US President Trump at the meg

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 18:54 IST

US: Trump emplanes for Houston to attend 'Howdy, Modi!' mega event

Maryland [US], Sept 22 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Sunday (local time) emplaned for Houston, Texas where he will join Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the "Howdy, Modi" gala event.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 17:36 IST

Houston: Indian diaspora eager to welcome Indian PM at 'Howdy Modi'

Houston (USA), Sept 22 (ANI): Enthusiastic people of the Indian diaspora have started arriving at the NRG stadium here, hours before the "Howdy Modi: Shared Dreams, Bright Futures" event at Houston kicks off on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 17:34 IST

US: 6 injured in Indianapolis's shooting

Indianapolis [US], Sept 22 (ANI): Six people suffered injuries in a shooting in the centre of Indianapolis on Saturday night, Sputnik reported.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 17:30 IST

Abrogation of Article 370 is India's internal matter, says MEP...

Geneva [Switzerland], Sept 22 (ANI): Member of European Parliament Herve Juvin on Sunday extended his support to India for abrogating Article 370, saying that it is an internal matter of New Delhi.

Read More
iocl