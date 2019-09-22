Will be in Houston to be with my friend: Trump ahead of 'Howdy Modi!' event

Houston (Texas) [USA], Sept 22 (ANI): Will be in Houston to be with my friend, US President Donald Trump tweeted while en route to the mega-event being organised to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Sunday.

"Will be in Houston to be with my friend. Will be a great day in Texas!" Trump tweeted.

The mega-event started off on a spiritual note, with the rendition of Gurbani by community members.

Cultural performances showcasing India's traditional and folk dances, along with a group performance which enthralled the crowd with Rabindra Sangeet. Highlighting the festive vibe of the event, several members of the crowd could be seen dancing in the aisles along with the performers

The first of its kind, the 'Howdy Modi!' event is being held at the massive NRG Stadium here, which has previously hosted the likes of Beyonce and U2.

Spirits ran high as the Indian-American community, right from children to elderly diaspora members, came together to welcome the Prime Minister, with the venue being jam-packed hours before the event's start.

Several attendees wore a customised red and white 'Howdy Modi!' shirt, while several waving Indian flags amidst the ocean of people at the mega event.

The organisers had estimated a turnout of over 50,000 people at the special event, which marked a special moment in the India-US relationship and highlighted the close ties shared by two of the largest democracies in the world.

The event marks the first out of two times Modi and the US President are slated to meet during the Prime Minister's week-long trip to the USA. (ANI)