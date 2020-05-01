'Will be truly missed': US diplomat Alice Wells condoles demise of Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan

Washington DC [US], May 01 (ANI): Senior US diplomat Alice Wells on Thursday expressed grief on the demise of actors Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan saying the two Bollywood legends stole the hearts of audiences around the world and will be truly missed.

"Very saddened to hear of the passing two Bollywood legends this week, Irrfan Khan @irrfank and Rishi Kapoor @chintskap. Both actors stole the hearts of audiences in America, India, and around the world and will be truly missed," State SCA said in a tweet attributed to US Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary (PDAS) Alice Wells.

Kapoor (67) died on Thursday after a two-year-long battle with leukaemia, while Irrfan Khan (53) passed away on Wednesday at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital while battling rare cancer. (ANI)

