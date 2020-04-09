'Will not be forgotten': Trump thanks PM Modi, Indians for allowing export of Hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19 treatment

Washington D.C. [US], April 9 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) thanked India for its decision to export the hydroxychloroquine to fight coronavirus and lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his "strong leadership" in helping "not just India, but humanity" in this fight.

"Extraordinary times require even closer cooperation between friends. Thank you India and the Indian people for the decision on HCQ. Will not be forgotten! Thank you PM Modi for your strong leadership in helping not just India, but humanity, in this fight!" the US President tweeted.

Earlier on Monday, Trump had hinted at a possible "retaliation" if India does not lift its hold on the export of the anti-malaria drug that is experimentally being used in the treatment of coronavirus patients.

Trump had on Saturday said that he has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to supply Hydroxychloroquine tablets that can be used to treat COVID-19 patients.

"After a call today with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is giving serious consideration to releasing the hold it put on a US order for hydroxychloroquine," Trump had announced at the White House Coronavirus task force briefing.

The Indian government on Wednesday assured that there will be no shortage of hydroxychloroquine in India.

"It has been ensured that not only today, even in the future, there will not be any lack of HCQ (hydroxychloroquine) as and when needed," Union Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Aggarwal said at a press briefing in New Delhi.

The government had on Tuesday eased restrictions on the export of hydroxychloroquine and paracetamol. (ANI)