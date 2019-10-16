US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (File photo)
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (File photo)

Will not be having a vote at this time: Pelosi on impeachment inquiry

ANI | Updated: Oct 16, 2019 07:27 IST

Washington [US], Oct 16 (ANI): House of Representatives Speaker, Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday announced that a full vote on House floor concerning US President Donald Trump's impeachment inquiry has not been scheduled.
"There is no requirement that we have a vote and so at this time we will not be having a vote," Pelosi was quoted as saying, according to Sputnik.
Several Republicans have called for a full House vote before the investigation can proceed.
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump alleged that the Democrats are allowing 'no transparency at the 'Witch Hunt hearings'.
"Democrats are allowing no transparency at the Witch Hunt hearings. If Republicans ever did this they would be excoriated by the Fake News. Let the facts come out from the charade of people, most of whom I do not know, they are interviewing for 9 hours each, not selective leaks," he said in a tweet.
On October 9, it was reported that Pelosi had accused Trump of trying to 'cover up' his dealings with Ukraine.
Last month, Pelosi had announced that the House would launch a formal impeachment inquiry into the allegations that the President abused his power by pushing the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky to "look into" Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son. (ANI)

