Will produce Covid vaccine by this year end or sooner, says US President Donald Trump

Washington [US], Aug 28 (ANI): Terming COVID-19 as a "new and powerful invisible enemy" US President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) said that the US would produce a coronavirus vaccine by the end of this year.

"In recent months, our nation and the entire planet has been struck by a new and powerful invisible enemy. Like those brave Americans before us, we are meeting this challenge," Trump said while addressing the Republican National Convention at the White House.

"We are delivering life-saving therapies and (we) will produce a vaccine before the end of this year or maybe even sooner. We will defeat the virus and the pandemic, and emerge stronger than ever before," he added.

Trump further informed that three vaccines are in the final stage adding that the US "would crush the virus".

"We have three different vaccines in the final trial stage. We are producing them in advance so that many doses are available. We'll have a safe & effective vaccine this year. Together, we will crush the virus," said the Republican Presidential nominee.

As per the latest updates provided, The US has a total of 5,866,214 cases and 180,814 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

To date, more than 24.3 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 829,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University. (ANI)

