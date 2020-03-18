Will take 12-18 months to develop vaccine for coronavirus: Mark Esper

Washington D.C. [US], Mar 18 (Sputnik/ANI): US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said in a press briefing on Tuesday that the Department of Defense believes it will take 12 to 18 months to develop a vaccine for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

"Twelve to eighteen months, the normal course," Esper said when asked how long it will take the Defense Department to develop a vaccine for COVID-19.

Esper noted that some private firms believe they can develop a vaccine quicker than the US military's timeline.

He added that if a private firm engages to develop a vaccine, the Defense Department may be able to provide additional support.

As of Tuesday, the COVID-19 virus has infected more than 195,000 people around the world in over 150 countries and killed more than 7,800 people. (Sputnik/ANI)

