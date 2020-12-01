Wisconsin certifies Biden's victory following partial recount

Washington [US], December 1 (ANI): The US state of Wisconsin on Monday formally declared President-elect Joe Biden as the winner of the state's presidential contest after conducting a partial recount.

Biden won the state by roughly 20,700 votes, informed Elections Commission Chairwoman Ann Jacobs, with Governor Tony Evers releasing a statement saying that he had certified the results, reported The Hill.

"Today I carried out my duty to certify the November 3rd election, and as required by state and federal law, I've signed the Certificate of Ascertainment for the slate of electors for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris...I want to thank our clerks, election administrators and poll workers across our state for working tirelessly to ensure we had a safe, fair and efficient election," said Evers.



This comes after the state of Arizona had certified Biden's win in the 2020 US presidential polls and awarded him its 11 electoral votes on the same day.

According to The Hill, Trump has said he will file a lawsuit in Wisconsin by Tuesday, and while Monday's certification will not block the President from filing a lawsuit, but it narrows his path of successfully challenging the results.

Trump had won both the states in the 2016 presidential elections.

Although election officials in battleground states have already certified Biden's victory, however, Trump has questioned the legitimacy of his win, accusing fraud and impropriety in the elections.

Moreover, Trump has sought recounts in several states. Besides, lawsuits have been filed in states and federal courts, saying only legal votes should be counted and illegal votes should be discarded. (ANI)

