With 382 COVID-19 deaths, US records its lowest 24-hour death toll in weeks

Maryland [US], June 15 (ANI): With 382 deaths due to coronavirus, the US has recorded its lowest 24-hour death toll since it peaked in mid-April, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

A total of 2,094,069 people till now have contracted the disease in the US and 115,732 deaths have been reported.

As per the Johns Hopkins University data, a total of 7,912,981 people globally have tested positive of coronavirus and 433,394 deaths have been confirmed so far. (ANI)

