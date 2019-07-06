US President Donald Trump with First Lady Melania Trump at the July 4 celebrations in Washington (Photo/Reuters)
US President Donald Trump with First Lady Melania Trump at the July 4 celebrations in Washington (Photo/Reuters)

With tanks and jets, Trump marks July 4 celebrations

ANI | Updated: Jul 05, 2019 11:15 IST

Washington [USA], July 5 (ANI): US President Donald Trump marked Independence Day by speaking at his 'Salute to America' celebrations at the Lincoln Memorial on Thursday.
Trump's speech steered clear of political issues and had a strong patriotic tone. Military flyovers and music featured during the speech. Armoured vehicles were part of a "static display" at the event introduced by Trump this year, according to CNN.
"Today, we come together as one nation with this very special Salute to America. We celebrate our history, our people, and the heroes who proudly defend our flag - the brave men and women of the United States Military!" Trump told the gathered crowd.
"Today, just as it did 243 years ago, the future of American Freedom rests on the shoulders of men and women willing to defend it," the US President said, encouraging people to join the military.
"As long as we stay true to our cause - as long as we remember our great history - and as long as we never stop fighting for a better future - then there will be nothing that America cannot do," he also stated.
This event was slammed by Democratic Presidential hopefuls, with Bernie Sanders questioning the need for diverting funds for the celebrations.
"I think we need money to go into affordable housing. I think we need money to go into rebuilding our infrastructure. I'm not quite sure that we need money to go into put tanks in downtown Washington, DC, frankly," he said.
"Reducing our nation to tanks and shows of muscle just makes us look like the kind of loudmouth guy at the bar instead of the extremely diverse and energetic nation that we are," Mayor Pete Buttigieg told CNN in Iowa.
The Trump baby blimp made an appearance, as protesters took to the streets outside the White House before Trump departed for the Lincoln Memorial event. Two protesters were arrested for burning the US flag outside the President's official residence by the Secret Services.
Operations at the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport were suspended for the military flyovers and the fireworks, impacting nearly 100 flights, according to CNN.
The National Park Service redirected nearly USD 2.5 million to fund part of Trump's July 4 celebrations.
Trump was accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump at the celebrations. Vice President Mike Pence, along with his wife Karen Pence, Acting Defence Secretary Mark T Esper, US Trade Representative Ambassador Robert Lighthizer were amongst the high-profile US officials present at the do. US Military leaders like General Joseph Dunford Jr, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and Matthew Donovan, acting secretary of the Air Force were also in attendance. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 06:18 IST

Sydney cafe dishes out icecreams- vegan and deep-fried!

Sydney [Australia], July 6 (ANI): Imagine this - a vegan ice cream, dipped in chocolate, sprinkled with corn flakes and wait for it- deep fried! If taste was a condition to enter heaven then this completely fits the bill.

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 04:33 IST

Tunisia bans face veils in public institutions

Tunis [Tunisia], July 6 (ANI): Citing security concerns, the Tunisian government on Friday banned the wearing of the niqab (full face veil) in public institutions with immediate effect, days after country's capital was rocked by twin suicide bombings.

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 03:31 IST

WCS seeks UN intervention on enforced disappearances of...

Geneva [Switzerland], July 6 (ANI): General Secretary of World Sindhi Congress (WCS), Lakhu Luhana has urged the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) to take action against Pakistani agencies over the enforced disappearances of activists in the country's Sindh province.

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 03:31 IST

Turkey: 3 killed in vehicle explosion in Hatay province

Reyhanli [Turkey], July 6 (ANI): At least three people were killed after a car exploded less than a kilometre from the governor's office in Turkey's southern town of Reyhanli.

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 01:33 IST

GNA accuses UAE of carrying out airstrike on migrant detention centre

Beirut [Lebanon], July 6 (ANI): United Nations-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) has claimed that the recent airstrikes on a migrant detention centre in Libya in which at least 53 people died was carried out by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) using a US-made F-16 fighter jet.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 23:06 IST

After rain, Karachi faces load shedding

Karachi [Pakistan], July 05 (ANI): After scattered rain, several areas in Karachi on Friday faced load shedding.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 22:55 IST

Russia: 2 dead after their boat capsized

Moscow [Russia], July 05 (ANI): Two people were killed on Friday after their boat capsized in the Black Sea near the Russian resort of Dzhubga in the Krasnodar Territory.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 22:37 IST

Nepal to promote tourism opportunities in India

Bhubaneswar [Odisha], July 05 (ANI): In a bid to promote tourism, Nepal Tourism Board is organising a program "Visit Nepal 2020" here to highlight the country's many tourist destinations.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 22:23 IST

Sri Lankan SC suspends execution till October 30

Colombo [Sri Lanka], July 05 (ANI): A week after President Maithripala Sirisena announced the execution of four individuals, Sri Lankan Supreme Court on Friday issued an interim order staying the implementation of the execution till October 30.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 22:06 IST

After powerful earthqauke, 5.4 magnitude aftershock hits California

Sacramento [USA], July 05 (ANI): A day after the 6.4 magnitude earthquake shook California, a powerful aftershock measuring 5.4 on the Richter scale hit the same region on Friday, reported Sputnik

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 22:06 IST

Pak journalist attacks mobile billboard highlighting enforced...

London [UK], July 05 (ANI): A group led by a Pakistani journalist on Friday attacked a mobile billboard which was highlighting poor human rights situation in Pakistan outside Lord's stadium and assaulted the driver.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 20:25 IST

Iran warns to detain British oil tanker

Tehran [Iran], July 05 (ANI): Iran on Friday threatened that it will seize a British oil tanker if an Iranian tanker detained in Gibraltar was not immediately released.

Read More
iocl