Woman dies after US church's likely Covid-19 superspreader event

Charlotte [US], October 23 (ANI): A woman has claimed that her mother-in-law died after attending convocation at a church in Charlotte, North Carolina, now "potentially" linked to the single largest COVID-19 outbreak in the county.

According to local officials the multi day-event is a likely superspreader with 82 cases of infections and three deaths, along with a cluster of six cases at a senior living facility, being reported from the county, WBTV reported.

This is all stemming from events held at United House of Prayer for All People on Beatties Ford Road from October 4-1.

Catherine Williams who got tested for COVID-19 as a precaution on Thursday afternoon said that her mother-in-law died and the latter's sister is in hospital. Both had attended the convocation at the United House of Prayer for All People. "We don't even know, we don't even know - we're waiting for results from the coroner," Williams was quoted by WBTV.

Williams said that her mother-in-law had passed away before she could have been tested for COVID-19 but the mother-in-law's sister tested positive for the virus. "At first they diagnosed her with pneumonia and now they said she has COVID," she said.



She added that her mother-in-law lives at a nursing facility and had voted at an early voting site on Monday before she died. Williams "does not know definitively if either of her family members' illnesses came as a result from attending convocation at the church."

According to WBTV, The Mecklenburg County Public Health Department is in contact with "several" other states monitoring for more cases linked to the convocation events.

North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, they're coming here for a big event... My thing is that with COVID they should have just cancelled it."

"They had masks on but it was just the fact that people from different states came here...People have lost their lives and people just need to be a little bit more safe," she added.

As per the latest updates, the US continues to be the worst-affected country from Covid-19 with over 8.4 million cases and 223,087 deaths across the country, according to Johns Hopkins University. (ANI)

