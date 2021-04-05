Woman killed, five injured in park shooting in Alabama

Alabama [US], April 5 (ANI): One woman was killed and five other people, including children, were injured in a shooting after a heated argument between two groups of men at an Alabama park in Birmingham.

The police informed that the incident occurred around 7 pm on Sunday at Patton Park in Birmingham, where more than 30 shots were fired, according to CNN.

"At the time the shooting occurred, hundreds of people were gathered at the park celebrating the Easter Holiday when gunfire erupted," Birmingham police said in a written statement.



The deceased woman was identified as 32-year-old Areyelle Yarbrough of Bessemer, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Five other people were shot, including one adult and four children from age 5 to 17, informed the police.

"The preliminary investigation indicates the shooting stemmed from an altercation amongst two groups of males which escalated to an exchange of gunfire in the crowded park. Evidence collected indicates over 30 rounds were fired," the police said.

So far, no arrests have been made in this regard. The Birmingham Police have indicated a cash reward for any tip that can lead to an arrest, CNN reported. (ANI)

