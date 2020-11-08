Won't be the last female vice-president, says Kamala Harris

Washington [US], November 8 (ANI): US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Saturday stated that while she may be the first woman to serve as Vice President, she won't be the last.

Addressing the public for the first time as VP-elect, Harris said: "While I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last. Because every little girl watching tonight sees that this is a country of possibilities and to the children of our country regardless of your gender, our country has sent you a clear message -- Dream with ambition, lead with conviction, and see yourselves in a way that others may not simply because they've never seen it before. But know that we will applaud you every step of the way."

Harris also reminisced about her mother Shyamalan Gopalan Harris, saying that she did not imagine this moment but believed in America.



"I am thinking about her, and generations of women, Black women, Asian, white, Latina, Native American women, who throughout our nation's history have paved the way for this moment tonight. Women who fought and sacrificed so much for equality and justice for all, including Black women who are often or too often been overlooked but so often prove they are the backbone of our democracy," she added.

She further emphasised how women came out to cast their ballots and exercise their fundamental right to vote and be heard.

"Tonight I reflect on their struggle, their determination, and the strength of their vision to see what can be unburdened by what has been," she said.

Harris made history as she becomes the first female, and the first black and Asian-American Vice President. (ANI)

