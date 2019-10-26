Working to update MCAS, crew manuals: Boeing after Indonesia releases Lion Air crash report

Washington DC [USA], Oct 26 (ANI): Boeing said on Friday that it is working to address the concerns outlined in a final report by the Indonesian investigators on the fatal Lion Air crash that claimed the lives of 189 people.

The report outlined that faulty "assumptions" were made during the design and certification of the 737 MAX about how pilots would respond to malfunctions by the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS).

Boeing said that it had been working to update its MCAS, as well as updating crew manuals and pilot training, such that every pilot has all of the information they need to fly the 737 MAX safely, reported CNN.

MCAS lowers the nose of the plane when it receives information that the aircraft is flying too slowly or steeply, and at risk of stalling. Investigators said that the system was vulnerable because it relied on a single angle of attack (AOA) sensor.

"It is essential to determine the root cause and contributing factors to the accident and take immediate corrective actions to ensure that an accident like this one never happens again," the airline said in a statement.

The 737 MAX has been grounded since March following the two crashes that claimed the lives of 346 people. (ANI)

