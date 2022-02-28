World Bank Chief says other suppliers may replace Russia in gas market within 5 years

Washington [US], February 28 (ANI/Sputnik): The world has enough energy suppliers to provide an alternative to Russia in the gas market within the next five years, World Bank President David Malpass said on Sunday.



"Markets look forward, so they can look at the five-year time horizon and realize that there is a lot of energy available if it's mobilized. There are alternatives to the Russian dominance of the gas market, for example," Malpass said in an interview with the CBS.

However, he noted that in the short term, global energy markets have faced upward pressure due to the situation in Ukraine.

Malpass also said that Iran has the potential to support the oil market if there is progress on the Iranian nuclear deal. (ANI/Sputnik)

