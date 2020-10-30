World COVID-19 caseload nears 45 million

Washington [US], October 30 (ANI): The Global COVID-19 caseload nears the 45 million mark while the fatalities due to the virus globally stand at 1.18 million deaths, as per the latest updates by Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

According to the university's tracker, the global caseload stands at 44,942,003 while 1,180,277 patients have succumbed to the disease worldwide.

The tracker reported that as many as 30,236,155 patients have recovered from the disease.

The United States continues to be the worst-affected country from the pandemic with its caseload nearing the 9-million case mark. Currently, the US has 8,943,590 cases -- the most cases in the world -- and 228,636 fatalities across the country, which is also the most deaths in the world.

As many as 3,554,336 across the US have recovered from the disease.



India and Brazil are the second and third most affected countries from the Coronavirus pandemic with 8,040,203 cases and 5,494,376 cases respectively. After the US, Brazil has the second-highest COVID-19 death toll in the world with over 158,969 patients succumbing to the pathogen.

The tracker further reported that out of the 30.2 million recovered patients across the world, India has the most recovered patients from COVID-19 in the world with 7,315,989 patients recovering from the disease in the country.

Russia is the fourth most affected country from the pandemic reporting 1,570,446 cases and 27,111 fatalities. Meanwhile, France reported 1,327,852 and 36,058 fatalities.

JHU further reported that Spain has confirmed 1,160,083 COVID-19 cases while 35,639 patients have died from the infection. Argentina on the other hand recorded 1,143,800 coronavirus cases and 30,442 fatalities.

Colombia recorded 1,048,055 Coronavirus cases and 30,926 fatalities across the Latin-American country. According to the tracker, cases in the UK and Mexico are nearing the 1 million cases mark with 968,456 cases and 912,811 cases respectively.

The WHO declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. (ANI)

