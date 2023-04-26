"World is recognizing.....New India," says Jaishankar while addressing Indian diaspora in Bogota

Bogota [Colombia], April 26 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday started his visit to Colombia by meeting the Indian community in Bogota and shared with them India's transformation into "New India" and its global implications.

"Started my visit to Colombia by meeting the Indian community in Bogota. Shared with them the transformation underway in India and its global implications. Underlined how the world is recognizing the capabilities and contributions of a New India," he tweeted.

Jaishankar also highlighted the leadership skills of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and highlighted his work for the welfare and confidence of Indians abroad.

"Spoke of how much Modi Sarkar has done for the welfare and confidence of Indians abroad. India's image in foreign countries is significantly shaped by the community. I will be engaging my Colombian counterparts tomorrow, appreciating how much they have strengthened our standing," tweeted Jaishankar.

Jaishankar is an official visit to Guyana (April 21-23), Panama (April 24-25), Colombia (April 25-27) and Dominican Republic (April 27-29). This is his first visit to these countries as EAM.

Jaishankar's Colombia visit would be the first Foreign Ministerial level visit to the country. He would be meeting several top representatives of the Government, business and civil society. Foreign Minister of Colombia Alvaro Leyva Duran and EAM would review the bilateral ties.

EAM's visit to these four countries; his bilateral engagements and interactions with counterparts of important regional groups: CARICOM and SICA, adds to the momentum of the India-Latin American countries engagements.

It will provide an opportunity to continue high-level contacts with countries in Latin America and the Caribbean and explore new areas of cooperation in a whole host of areas; particularly in the post-pandemic scenario, read the Ministry of External Affairs press release.

The Central American Integration System (SICA) is the institutional framework of Regional Integration in Central America, created by the States of Costa Rica, El Salvador,



Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama. Subsequently, Belize and the Dominican Republic joined as full members. SICA's Secretariat is located in the Republic of El Salvador.

At the fourth India-SICA Foreign Ministers Meeting, Jaishankar highlighted "energy and food security" as the "two most immediate global challenges that the South faces." He also brought attention to the declaration by the UN of the International Year of Millets.

"We believe that a substantial expansion of global production of millets has the potential to address food security on a lasting basis, not just food security but also nutritional security because it is a good source of iron, vitamins and micronutrients. Millets have been part of our tradition for many centuries and certainly the world would be better served if we were to revive that," he said.

Speaking on the Indian diaspora, he said, "This community today forms a very effective bridge between us and we certainly appreciate very much the space and the role, and the opportunities for the contribution that you have given to this community."

Jaishankar also emphasized on new India that seeks to partner with the SICA.

"An India that is a digital deliverer, that is an enthusiast of startups, that is a pharmacy of the world, that is a growing manufacturing power, that is a climate leader and that is a science and technology partner. Our motto for the G20 is "One Earth, One Family, One Future" and the same spirit we bring to the SICA deliberations," he said.

Speaking on India's G20 Presidency, he underscored New Delhi's responsibility at a time when East-West polarization is very strong and North-South divides are getting deeper.

The underlying theme of our Presidency is "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" which means the world is a family.

Jaishankar also gave examples of India when it lent its voice to Global South through COVID Vaccine Maitri, the Vaccine Friendship initiative.

"And again I bring to your attention, the thinking of Prime Minister Modi, whose view is that, let not the issues that we cannot resolve come in the way of those that we can. So today we are gathered here certainly as countries with strong bilateral ties, as a partnership between India and SICA as a grouping, as an expression of the common South, South-South cooperation to which we are all committed, but also as part of our larger commitment to building a fairer and more just international order," said the EAM.

"The underlying thinking in the words of Prime Minister Modi and this thought, this message, was addressed to the G20; that no group should claim leadership without thinking of those most affected. So soliciting the views of the Global South, fashioning our own positions based on what many of you have conveyed to us, we deemed this as essential in our responsibility as the G20 Chair," he added. (ANI)

