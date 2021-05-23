World Sindhi Congress highlights enforced disappearances in Pakistan during meeting with UN working group

Washington [US], May 22 (ANI): A delegation of World Sindhi Congress (WSC) and Voice for Missing Persons of Sindh (VMPS) had a video meeting with the UN Working Group on Involuntary or Enforced Disappearances (WGEID) during the 124th session and relatives of the victims of enforced disappearances presented heart-wrenching testimonies their struggles.

During the meeting on Friday, the delegation informed WGEID that while some victims are released, more are picked up by agencies in Pakistan to keep atmosphere of fear and persecution. They also said the courts provide no justice.

It was agreed to increase pressure on Pakistan to stop brutal practice and recover abducted ones.

The delegation reported on the continued practice of the Sindhi people's enforced disappearances.

A large number of political activists, intellectuals, women and children in Pakistan's Balochistan province are also victims of enforced disappearances by the security agencies.

Many of them are languishing in detention centres whereas mutilated bodies of some of these abducted Balochs are found in isolated places.

The international community and the United Nations have so far failed to push the Pakistani state authorities to address the issue of enforced disappearances.

The families of the victims have lost faith in the Pakistani government and its state institutions. Parents of the victims have perished during these series of protests and the long wait for justice lasting for years. (ANI)

