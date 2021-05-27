World won't be same after COVID-19 pandemic, says Jaishankar

New York [US], May 26 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday said that the world will not remain the same after the COVID-19 pandemic and this warrants the need of a better, safer world which works for everybody.

Speaking to former US National Security Adviser (NSA) General HR McMaster at an event here, Jaishankar said: "The world is not going to stay the same after COVID, it is not going to be the same because all of us in different ways are going to worry about our international exposure."

"The big takeaway is that we need a better world, a safer world, a less risky world, something which works for everybody... If we construct a world order in the name of globalisation but it works for some countries at the expense of others...we are going to have a dysfunctional international relationship and dysfunctional societies," he added.

Speaking on the pressing needs of countries due to COVID-19, he said that there cannot be a world that is partly vaccinated or partly neglected because that world would not be safe.

The minister was speaking at the event called 'India: Opportunities And Challenges For A Strategic Partnership' at Hoover Institution.

Replying to a query by General McMaster on emerging doubts over the effectiveness of democratic processes and institutions, he said: "I don't know if there are doubts in other parts of the world, but I want to tell you bluntly there are no doubts in India. We Indians are extremely confident of our democracy, we believe that's really the political system and the value system that suits us."

"It captures our fundamental diversity and the culture of really reasoning and coming to positions and an acceptance of what the rules of the day are. Over the last 75 years, we have held multiple elections, we have peaceful transitions of power. There are elections at different levels, one test is when you have changes of the party in power at different levels, that itself is proof that democracy is worth it," he said.

He further said that no one in India would trade democracy with an alternative form of governance, despite its difficulties and complexities.

When asked about the rising assertiveness of its neighbour China, the EAM commented that if there was a sharp increase of power in one particular state, it would result in consequences, which was not unique in international relations.

Jaishankar further remarked that it was very obvious that Indo-Pacific is very central to the prospects of the world and welfare to the world.

"It is important that those countries who believe that it should remain open and that decisions about the Indo Pacific should be taken on the basis of rules and respect for the international order. A lot of countries agree on this, some of them like India, the US, Japan and Australia have gone to the extent of creating a platform where we discuss issues of shared interest and cooperate on that. I think we do a lot of good for the world," he said.

The minister further opined that a free and open Indo Pacific is very much part of doing global good.

Jaishankar arrived in the US on May 24, and is slated to visit many senior officials, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, during his stay till May 28. (ANI)