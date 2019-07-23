Would love to be a mediator to help with Kashmir issue: Trump in meeting with Imran Khan

Washington D.C. [USA], July 22 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Monday said that he would love to play the role of "a mediator" on the "issue of Kashmir" between India and Pakistan.

US President Trump said this during his meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan at the White House.

"Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also asked him (Donald Trump) to help with the Kashmir issue; he would love to be a mediator," Reuters cited Trump as saying.

Khan was accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

As per the schedule released by the White House, the meeting between the two leaders began at around 12:05 pm (local time) and was followed by an expanded bilateral lunch at around 12.50 pm.

It is worth mentioning that Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to attend the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) this September and a one on one meeting with Trump on the sidelines of the event could be possible as well. (ANI)