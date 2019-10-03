Representative Image
Representative Image

WW II-era plane crashes in Connecticut; 7 dead

ANI | Updated: Oct 03, 2019 07:04 IST

Washington DC [US], Oct 3 (ANI): At least seven people were killed after a world War II-era vintage bomber crashed at Bradley International Airport in Connecticut on Wednesday, authorities said.
The incident occurred at around 10 am (local time) when the Boeing B-17 carrying 13 passengers, skidded off the runway while trying to land at Bradley International airport, Federal Aviation Administration said, as cited by Sputnik news agency.
Seven people, including a person on the ground, were injured in the incident.
Videos posted on social media show a large plume of smoke rising into the atmosphere at the crash site.
The B-17 was one of the most mass-produced bomber aircraft in history, with over 12,700 units built in the years before and during World War II. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 06:49 IST

Mahatma Gandhi figures on postage stamp issued in France

Paris [France], Oct 3 (ANI): A postage stamp bearing the image of Mahatma Gandhi was issued by Franch postal service company La Poste on Wednesday to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of the Mahatma.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 06:08 IST

Jaishankar, Nancy Pelosi attend event honouring Mahatma Gandhi...

Washington DC [USA], Oct 3 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Speaker of US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday attended an event at the historic Library of Congress to celebrate the life and legacy of Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his 150th birth anniversary.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 05:50 IST

Many countries concern Pak might conduct 'cross-border...

Washington DC [USA], Oct 3 (ANI): The United States has voiced the concern of many countries that Pakistani terrorists might conduct "cross-border activities" in India in the aftermath of the abrogation of Article 370 unless the Pakistani establishment "keep a lid on (these) militant groups."

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 05:22 IST

Jaishankar pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi in US

Washington DC [USA], Oct 3 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at the memorial outside the Indian Embassy in Washington DC on the occasion of the 150th Birth Anniversary of the Mahatma.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 04:58 IST

'Gandhi March for Non-Violence' organised in The Hague on Bapu's...

The Hague [Netherlands], Oct 3 (ANI): Indian Embassy in the Netherlands on Wednesday organised a 'Gandhi March for Non-Violence' in The Hague to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of the Mahatma.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 04:08 IST

India, US discuss plans to advance their vision for free, open...

Washington DC [USA], Oct 3 (ANI): India and the United States have discussed plans to advance their common vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific region, US State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 03:52 IST

Burj Khalifa lit up with Bapu's images on Gandhi Jayanti

Dubai [UAE], Oct 3 (ANI): World's tallest building, Burj Khalifa in Dubai on Wednesday was lit up with photographs of Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his 150th birth anniversary.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 02:21 IST

Things Pak courts do to appease ISI: Activist Gulalai Ismail on...

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Pakistani women rights activist Gulalai Ismail on Wednesday deemed the non-bailable arrest warrant issued against her as an act of appeasement by the Pakistani court before country's intelligence agency ISI.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 01:21 IST

PM Modi condoles death of Abu Dhabi crown prince's uncle Al Ketbi

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the demise of Abu Dhabi crown prince's uncle Sheikh Suhail bin Mubarak Al Ketbi, who passed away at the age of 73 on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 00:24 IST

Afghan NSA calls Taliban agent of Pak, says country would never...

Washington [DC], Oct 3 (ANI): Calling Taliban a proxy of Pakistan and its intelligence agency ISI, Afghan National Security Advisor (NSA) Hamdullah Mohib has said that his country would never accept being ruled by the "proxy" of such backward country which has a "hard time feeding its own people".

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 23:30 IST

Boris Johnson proposes new Brexit plan with no checks at Irish border

London [UK], Oct 2 (ANI): British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday insisted that his new Brexit plan would "in no circumstances" result in checks at or near the border of Northern Ireland - though he did not define "near".

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 22:46 IST

2 foreign trekkers missing in northern Nepal

Kathmandu [Nepal], Oct 2 (ANI): Rescuers are searching for two foreigners who went missing while trekking in Nepal's northern district of Rasuwa, near the Tibetan border, since the past 10 days, the police said on Wednesday.

Read More
iocl