Yoga connects 37 million people across US: State Dept on IDY 2021

Washington [US], June 22 (ANI): On the occasion of the seventh International Day of Yoga (IDY 2021), the US Department of State on Monday said that the ancient discipline connects people around the world, including over 37 people from the United States.

Taking to Twitter, the US State Department: "Happy #InternationalDayOfYoga! The word 'yoga' derives from Sanskrit and means to join or unite. This ancient discipline from India connects people around the world, including over 37 million people in the United States who practice yoga."

Earlier, the Indian Embassy in the United States on Sunday celebrated the IDY 2021 at the India House, with the theme "Yoga for Wellness".

According to a press release, Indian Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu welcomed the participants and stressed yoga's potential to provide both health and happiness by improving the physical and mental well-being of people, especially given the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Sandhu also noted that India and the United States have stood shoulder to shoulder with each other in fighting the pandemic.



All the five Consulates of India in the US, namely New York, Chicago, Houston, Atlanta and San Francisco, are also holding various programs to mark IDY 2021. In New York, the Consulate partnered with Times Square Alliance to host celebrations at the iconic Times Square, attended by more than 3,000 people.

On the occasion, United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) President Volkan Bozkir said that yoga was a lifeline during the COVID-19 lockdown as it helps to maintain physical wellbeing and manage the stress of uncertainty and isolation.

"The COVID 19 pandemic has clearly demonstrated the consequences of poor global health, the social and economic consequences have been devastating for many around the world. Yoga was a lifeline during lockdown," Bozkir said in a statement on Monday.

India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, TS Tirumurti on Monday stressed on practising Yoga for physical and mental well-being on the occasion of the seventh International Day of Yoga.

"Yoga has particularly emerged as a powerful tool to reduce the impact of stress and help with anxiety and depression during the pandemic," said Tirumurti.

The International Day of Yoga is celebrated every year on June 21 across the country. This year, the theme of the occasion is 'Yoga For Wellness', and will focus on practising Yoga for physical and mental well-being.

Since 2014, the occasion has been observed in mass gatherings in different parts of the country. (ANI)

