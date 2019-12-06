'You are a damn liar', explodes Biden on a voter during election campaign

Iowa [US], Dec 06 (ANI): Former Vice President Joe Biden on Thursday got into a war of words with an audience member during his election campaign here, after the man claimed the former vice president sent his son Hunter Biden to work for an energy company in Ukraine.

Biden shot back at the man and called him a liar.

"You're a damn liar, man. That's not true," Biden said. Biden then went on to challenge the man for a push-up contest.

"You want to check my shape man, let's do pushups together here, man," Biden told him. "Let's run. Let's do whatever you want to do. Let's take an IQ test. Ok?"

"I'm not sedentary," Biden said, growing agitated.

When the man replied that he wouldn't be voting for Biden, the former Delaware senator replied: "Of course you're not; you're too old to vote for me!"

This incident comes as US President Donald Trump is facing a Democrat-led impeachment inquiry for asking Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky to initiate an inquiry against Joe Biden and his son Hunter. (ANI)

