You should be ashamed of involving Barron into politics: Melania Trump to legal expert

Washington [US], Dec 05 (ANI): Melania Trump on Wednesday (local times) had a withering riposte to Stanford law professor Pamela Karlan, who while testifying for an impeachment inquiry hearing mentioned the US President Donald Trump's son Barron.

Melania said that Pamela should be ashamed of herself for involving a minor into politics.

"A minor child deserves privacy and should be kept out of politics. Pamela Karlan, you should be ashamed of your very angry and obviously biased public pandering, and using a child to do it," the first lady said in a fiery tweet.

The House Judiciary Committee held its first hearing on Wednesday, which featured Karlan and three other constitutional scholars. The White House has declined to participate in the hearing.

While explaining Article 2 of the United States Constitution during the hearing, Karlan quipped that Trump can name his son Barron but it cannot give him a noble title.

"Contrary to what President Trump has said, Article 2 does not give him the power to do anything he wants, and I'll just give you one example that shows you the difference between him and a king, which is, the Constitution says there can be no titles of nobility, so while the president can name his son Barron, he can't make him a baron," she said.

Pamela later apologized for her remark, saying, "I want to apologize for what I said earlier about the President's son, it was wrong of me to do that. I wish the President would apologize, obviously, for the things he's done that's wrong, but I do regret having said that."

Earlier, White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham took to Twitter to call out Pamela for her 'classless remark'.

"Prof Karlan uses a teenage boy who has nothing to do with this joke of a hearing (and deserves privacy) as a punchline. And what's worse, it's met by laughter in the hearing room," she added. (ANI)

