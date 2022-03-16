Zelenskyy calls on US to do more to help Ukraine in its 'darkest time'

Washington [US], March 16 (ANI): Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday called on the United States to do more to help Ukraine in its "darkest time", according to a media report.

Zelenskyy's remarks came during his virtual address to the US Congress, CNN reported.

"In the darkest time for our country, for the whole Europe, I call on you to do more. New packages of sanctions are needed, constantly, every week until the Russian military machine stops. Restrictions are needed for everyone on whom this unjust regime is based," the media outlet quoted him as saying.

The Ukrainian President said that all American companies should leave the Russian market, which is flooded with the blood of Ukrainians.

"All American companies must leave Russia from their market, leave their market immediately, because it is flooded with our blood. Ladies and gentlemen, members of Congress, please take the lead, if you have companies in your districts who finance the Russian military machine leaving business in Russia, you should put pressure. I'm asking to make sure that the Russians do not receive a single penny that they use to destroy people in Ukraine," he said.

He stressed the need for "union of responsible countries" to save the world.

"We propose to create an association ... a union of responsible countries that have the strength and consciousness to stop conflicts immediately, provide all the necessary assistance in 24 hours, if necessary, even weapons, if necessary, sanctions, humanitarian support, political support, finances, everything you need to keep the peace and quickly save the world, to save lives," CNN quoted him as saying.



The Ukrainian President also reiterated his request for the establishment of a no-fly zone over Ukraine, however, he offered an alternative in case the request cannot be fulfilled.

"To create a no-fly zone over Ukraine, to save people, is this too much to ask? Humanitarian, no-fly zone -- Something that Russia would not be able to (use to) terrorize our free cities. If this is too much to ask, we offer an alternative. You know what kind of defence systems we need, as 300 and similar other systems. You know how much depends on the battlefield, on the ability to use aircraft. Powerful, strong aviation to protect our people, our freedom, our land," CNN quoted him as saying.

Zelenskyy requested that the US provides its aircraft to defend Ukrainian skies. He also showed a graphic video showing the war in Ukraine and the attack by Russian forces. The video ended with a note that read, "close the sky over Ukraine".

Closing his speech in English, Zelenskyy made a direct request for help to US President Joe Biden asking him to be the leader of the peace, CNN reported.

"Today, it is not enough to be the leader of the nation ... Being the leader of the world means to be the leader of peace. Peace in your country doesn't depend anymore only on you and your people. It depends on those next to you, on those who are strong," he said.

"I see no sense in life if it cannot stop the deaths. And this is my main issue as the leader of the people, great Ukrainians, and as the leader of my nation. I'm addressing President Biden: You are the leader of the nation, of your great nation. I wish you to be the leader of the world. Being the leader of the world means to be the leader of peace," he added.

Zelenskyy received a standing ovation from the US lawmakers both at the beginning and the conclusion of his address, according to the media outlet. (ANI)

