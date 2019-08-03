Michelle Obama
'Zero chance': Michelle Obama on running for US President

ANI | Updated: Aug 03, 2019 10:29 IST

Washington [US], Aug 3 (ANI): Former US First Lady Michelle Obama on Friday put an end to calls for her to run for President stating that she believes the there are other ways to help the country.
"There's zero chance," Michelle said when asked whether she will run for president.
"There are so many ways to improve this country and build a better world, and I keep doing plenty of them, from working with young people to helping families lead healthier lives. But sitting behind the desk in the Oval Office will never be one of them. It's just not for me," she added.
Michelle has repeatedly being called to consider running for the next presidential election. Recently, US-based filmmaker Michael Moore said that only Michelle can unseat current President Donald Trump, reported The Hill.
"Everybody watching this right now knows she is a beloved American and she would go in there and she would beat him," Moore said on Thursday when asked who he thought could unseat President Trump.
"She would beat him in the debates, he wouldn't be able to bully her, he wouldn't be able to nickname her," he added. "She takes the stage and she's so powerful and so good you just look at that and think of course she could win." (ANI)

72-year after Partition, Pakistan opens 19th century Gurdwara

Punjab [Pakistan], Aug 3 (ANI): Pakistan has thrown open the historic 19th-century old Gurdwara Chowa Sahib in Punjab province for pilgrims, seventy-two years after Partition.

India, US assess progress made in bilateral defence cooperation

Washington DC [USA], Aug 3 (ANI): India and the United States on Friday assessed the progress made in the various aspects of defence cooperation between the two countries, including defence trade, technology, procurement, industry, Research and Development, and mil-to-mil engagement.

Indian envoy to Islamabad Ajay Bisaria meets newly-appointed Pak...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 3 (ANI): Indian Ambassador to Islamabad Ajay Bisaria met Pakistan's High Commissioner to New Delhi Moin ul Haque here on Friday.

Hong Kong civil servants join anti-government protests

Hong Kong, Aug 3 (ANI): Thousands of civil servants on Friday gathered in Hong Kong's central district to demonstrate support for the anti-government protests that have gripped the semi-autonomous Chinese territory from the past few weeks.

Taliban indicated willingness to strike peace deal: Khalilzad

New Delhi [India], Aug 3 (ANI): The Taliban have indicated that they are willing to sign the peace agreement, US Special Representative for Peace in Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad said on Friday.

North Korea test-fired new rocket system under Kim's...

Pyongyang [North Korea], Aug 3 (ANI): North Korea tested its new rocket system again during the launches conducted on Friday under leader Kim Jong-un's supervision, state media reported.

US, North Korea in regular communication for resumption of...

Washington DC [USA], Aug 3 (ANI): The United States and North Korea are in regular communication for the resumption of working-level talks to revive denuclearisation negotiations, and are working on establishing a time and location for the meet, a senior US State Department official said on Friday.

Piyush Goyal meets US Ambassador to India

New Delhi [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal met United States Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster here on Friday.

European heat wave fueled by human-induced climate change, study finds

London [UK], Aug 3 (ANI): The extreme heat waves that enveloped parts of Western Europe last month were made much more likely and intense by human-induced climate change, a study has found.

Indonesia lifts tsunami warning after 6.9 magnitude earthquake

Jakarta [Indonesia], Aug 3 (ANI): Indonesian authorities have lifted a tsunami warning issued after a powerful earthquake measuring 6.9 on the Richter scale struck off the coast of Sumatra and Java on late Friday evening (local time).

N Korea's missile tests didn't defy agreement with US: Trump

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 2 (ANI): President Donald Trump on Friday said that North Korea's three short-range missile tests that were carried out in a span of one week might have defied the United Nations resolutions but did not breach Washington's agreement with Pyongyang.

China warns of retaliatory measures after US imposed fresh tariffs

Beijing [China], Aug 2 (ANI): Beijing on Friday sharply criticised President Donald Trump's decision to slap additional tariffs on Chinese exports to the United States, saying it will have to take "necessary countermeasures" to defend its core national interests and its people's fundamental interests.

