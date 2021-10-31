WHO giving emergency use authorisation to Covaxin would facilitate process of assisting other countries, says Shringla

Rome [Italy], October 31 (ANI): World Health Organisation giving approval for Emergency Use Authorisation for India's indigenous COVID-19 vaccine 'Covaxin' would facilitate the process of assisting other countries, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Saturday.

Addressing a media briefing on the first day of G20 summit in Rome, Shringla said Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted India's contribution to the fight against the pandemic and mentioned India's medical supplies to 150 countries.

PM Modi participated in the first session of the G20 Summit in Rome on Saturday. Global economy and health were discussed during the first session.



Shringla said PM Modi spoke about India's vision of 'one-earth one health', which is essentially the need for a collaborative approach in the international domain in the fight against the corona pandemic.

"PM has conveyed that India has not only vaccinated over billion citizens. But most importantly we are ready to produce 5 billion vaccine doses by the end of next year, which will not be available not only to our citizens but for the rest of the world and that this is our own contribution to reducing vaccine inequities," he said

"We believe that WHO's approval--the Emergency Use Authorisation for Covaxin, our indigenous vaccine, pending with them would facilitate the process of assisting other countries," he added.

The UN health body--WHO-- has sought additional clarifications from Bharat Biotech, which manufactures Covaxin and a decision on emergency use authorisation is expected early next month. (ANI)

