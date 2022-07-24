CMs of BJP-ruled states arrive at party’s headquarters to attend ‘Mukhyamantri Parishad’ meeting
Updated:59 min ago
Updated:59 min ago
New Delhi, July 24 (ANI): As Mukhyamantri Parishad meeting at Bharatiya Janata Party headquarters is underway, Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states arrived to attend the meeting in New Delhi on July 24. They will present their report on the development and welfare schemes as the party gears up for the upcoming assembly polls and the 2024 Lok Sabha election.
Updated:1 hour, 4 min ago
Delhi: JP Nadda arrives at BJP Headquarters to attend Mukhyamantri Parishad meeting
Updated:10 hours, 50 min ago
Students clean beach as part of campaign in Visakhapatnam
Updated:18 hours, 48 min ago
President Ram Nath Kovind gets farewell in Parliament
Updated:19 hours, 15 min ago
Gujarat: Amit Shah offered prayers at Govardhan Temple in Gandhinagar