footer close header add
footer close header add

Happy to win medal for India: Neeraj Chopra after World Athletics Championships silver

Updated:3 hours, 11 min ago

Oregon (USA), July 24 (ANI): After securing 2nd place and winning the first silver medal for India at the World Athletics Championships, Ace Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra expressed satisfaction over his performance. “While conditions were not good and the wind speed was too high, I was confident I would perform well. I am satisfied with the result, I am happy I was able to win a medal for my country It might have looked easy but Anderson must have put in huge effort to cross 90 metres,” said Chopra.

Top Videos

Updated:6 min ago

Delhi govt to redone iconic Majnu-ka-Tila, Chandni Chowk market in phased manner

Updated:54 min ago

PM Modi arrives at BJP Headquarters to attend ‘Mukhyamantri Parishad’ meeting

Updated:1 hour, 4 min ago

Delhi: JP Nadda arrives at BJP Headquarters to attend Mukhyamantri Parishad meeting

Updated:10 hours, 50 min ago

Students clean beach as part of campaign in Visakhapatnam

Updated:18 hours, 48 min ago

President Ram Nath Kovind gets farewell in Parliament

Updated:19 hours, 15 min ago

Gujarat: Amit Shah offered prayers at Govardhan Temple in Gandhinagar

Related Video

Updated:0 min ago

BJP’s Mukhyamantri Parishad meet begins

New Delhi, July 24 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party’s ‘Mukhyamantri Parishad’ meeting began at party headquarters in Delhi on July 24. Prime Minister...

Updated:3 min ago

Indian Army holds bike rally to pay homage to Galwan Valley Bravehearts

New Delhi, July 24 (ANI): Indian Army’s Northern Command held a bike rally on July 24. A bike rally was organised to pay homage to the Galwan...

Updated:6 min ago

Delhi govt to redone iconic Majnu-ka-Tila, Chandni Chowk market in phased manner

New Delhi, July 24 (ANI): Providing a special gift to food-lovers in the National Capital, the Delhi government on July 24 announced that they...

Updated:10 min ago

Delhi govt to revamp food hubs in National Capital

New Delhi, July 24 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on July 22 stated that they will revamp food hubs in the National Capital to...

Updated:33 min ago

Wishes pour in after Neeraj Chopra bags silver at World Athletic Championships

Panipat (Haryana)/ Oregon (USA), July 24 (ANI): India’s Golden Olympian Neeraj Chopra once again created history. The 24-year-old clinched the...

Updated:38 min ago

Jammu: Rajnath Singh attends programme commemorating ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas’

Jammu, July 24 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on July 24 visited Jammu to attend a programme commemorating ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas’. “Will...

Updated:42 min ago

SSC recruitment scam: Arpita Mukherjee to be produced before Bankshall Court in Kolkata

Kolkata, July 24 (ANI): Arpita Mukherjee, close aide of West Bengal Cabinet Minister and former Education Minister Partha Chatterjee, will be...

Updated:54 min ago

PM Modi arrives at BJP Headquarters to attend ‘Mukhyamantri Parishad’ meeting

New Delhi, July 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 24 arrived at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters on July 24 to attend...

Updated:59 min ago

CMs of BJP-ruled states arrive at party’s headquarters to attend ‘Mukhyamantri Parishad’ meeting

New Delhi, July 24 (ANI): As Mukhyamantri Parishad meeting at Bharatiya Janata Party headquarters is underway, Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief...

Updated:1 hour, 4 min ago

Delhi: JP Nadda arrives at BJP Headquarters to attend Mukhyamantri Parishad meeting

New Delhi, July 24 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party National President JP Nadda arrived at the party headquarters on July 24. JP Nadda will be...

Updated:1 hour, 20 min ago

Delhi CM Kejriwal vows 20 lakh jobs in next 5 years

New Delhi, July 24 (ANI): In a bid to tackle one of the biggest issues in India in the current scenario ‘unemployment’, the Delhi Government has...

Updated:2 hours, 23 min ago

India is proud of him: Neeraj Chopra’s father after his son grabs silver in WAC

Panipat (Haryana), July 24 (ANI): Satish Kumar, father of ace javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra expressed his happiness after his son grabbed a silver...

Updated:3 hours, 11 min ago

Happy to win medal for India: Neeraj Chopra after World Athletics Championships silver

Oregon (USA), July 24 (ANI): After securing 2nd place and winning the first silver medal for India at the World Athletics Championships, Ace...

Updated:3 hours, 25 min ago

‘Done Haryana proud’: CM Khattar on Neeraj Chopra’s silver win at World Athletics Championships

Panipat (Haryana), July 24 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar congratulated Neeraj Chopra for his historic win in the men's javelin...

Updated:3 hours, 32 min ago

Outgoing President Kovind pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat

New Delhi, July 24 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on July 24 paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat before relinquishing charge as the...

Updated:3 hours, 41 min ago

Agniveer recruitment exam: Aspirants queued up outside examination centre in Kanpur

Kanpur (UP), July 24 (ANI): Agniveer Air Force recruitment exam began on July 24. Aspirants queued up outside the examination centre in Kanpur....

Updated:4 hours, 52 min ago

India logs 20,279 fresh COVID-19 cases, 36 deaths

New Delhi, July 24 (ANI): India reported 20,279 new cases of COVID-19, 20,726 recoveries, and 36 deaths in the last 24 hours. The active caseload...

Updated:5 hours ago

Celebrations begin at Neeraj Chopra’s residence after he wins silver in World Athletics Championships

Panipat (Haryana), July 24 (ANI): Celebrations began at Neeraj Chopra’s residence in Panipat, Haryana on July 24 after the ace javelin thrower...

Updated:6 hours, 49 min ago

AP: Three crest gates of Srisailam Dam in Nandyal opened amid heavy rains

Nandyal (AP), July 24 (ANI): Massive amount of water was released from Srisailam Dam constructed across the Krishna River in Nandyal on July 23...

Updated:10 hours, 36 min ago

Telangana govt provides loan to poor people from minority section to strengthen them financially

Hyderabad, July 24 (ANI): In order to aid the poor people of the minority section in Telangana, the state government is providing them loans to...

iocl
footer close footer ads
footer close footer ads