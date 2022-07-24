Happy to win medal for India: Neeraj Chopra after World Athletics Championships silver
Updated:3 hours, 11 min ago
Updated:3 hours, 11 min ago
Oregon (USA), July 24 (ANI): After securing 2nd place and winning the first silver medal for India at the World Athletics Championships, Ace Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra expressed satisfaction over his performance. “While conditions were not good and the wind speed was too high, I was confident I would perform well. I am satisfied with the result, I am happy I was able to win a medal for my country It might have looked easy but Anderson must have put in huge effort to cross 90 metres,” said Chopra.
